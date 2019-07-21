Joan Brewer Joan Brewer, 91, of Granite City, IL passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. She was born June 16, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois, adaughter of the late Harry C. and Leota (Childers) Summers. She married Jimmie B. Brewer on March 8, 1947 in Madison, Illinois and he survives. She retired in 1983 as an accountant with Government support services and had worked locally at the Granite City Army Depot. She was a faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City and was a talented quilter and enjoyed her days of cooking, baking and canning. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, her strength, her determination of never giving up, her lovingheart, her generosity and her famous chocolate pies along with all the other pies. No one will ever compare. In addition to her beloved husband of 72 years, she is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Smith of Granite City; a son, Dennis Brewer of Godfrey; four grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Shawnette Smith of Granite City, Kara and Troy Fisher of Godfrey, Stacey and Tony Goodman of Pocahontas and Dustin and Jessica Brewer of Granite City; six great grandchildren, Devin Turner, Mackenzie Fisher, Anna Brewer, Evan Brewer, Anthony Goodman and Justin Fisher; two great-great grandchildren, Kynzlee Fisher and Taelyn Fisher; a sister, Patricia Niehaus of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Smith; a daughter-in-law, Diane Brewer; a sister, Jackie Riley and mother-in-law and father-in-law, James and Grace Brewer. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where Funeral: services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with Reverend Tim Pate and Reverend Susan Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



