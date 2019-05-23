|
Joan Farenzena Joan E. Farenzena (nee Matthews), 82 of Collinsville, IL, born on Nov. 30, 1936 in Highland, IL died on May 21, 2019 in Fairview Heights, IL. Surviving are her husband, Virgil Farenzena of Collinsville, IL whom she married on June 12, 1955 in Collinsville, IL; a daughter, Angela Evers and her husband, Todd Evers and two grandchildren, Alexis Evers and Drake Evers. Memorials in her honor may be made to Spencer Kennel and Pet Rescue, 1405 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon (618 632-7387) or any other no kill shelter. Prior to her death, Joan executed a Gift of Body to St. Louis University. In accordance with her wishes there will be no visitation nor service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 23, 2019