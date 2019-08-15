|
GIGER- Joan Giger of Nashville, IL, departed this life at Trenton Village in Trenton on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL on Friday from 5 PM until 8 PM and on Saturday from 8 AM until 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Nashville, IL on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM with Fr. Andy Knopik officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Ann Old Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019