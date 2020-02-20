|
Joan Lucher Joan F. Lucher, nee Stacer, 76, a loving Mother, Nana, and friend, passed away in Pensacola, Florida on Friday, February 7, 2020. Joan was born in East Saint Louis, Illinois on July 2, 1943, graduated from Notre Dame High School, and was a career Federal Civil Servant at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois and Pensacola Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida. She was an avid reader. She loved mysteries of all kinds, computer games, and genealogy research. Joan was admired and loved by her family, friends, and animals Coco, Bullet, Twinks, and Winks. She also loved her daily trips to Whataburger to get her large ice tea and talk to the staff. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Roy and Mary Lenita Stacer, nee Weir. Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" and Michael W. Maddox of Abilene, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law William Roy and Joyce Stacer, Jr., of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren Amanda L. Payne, Emily M. (Austin) Dick, and Kaitlyn Pinney of Abilene, Texas, and Michael Payne of El Paso, Texas; and great-grandsons Andrew and Adam Payne of El Paso, Texas, and James Pinney of Abilene, Texas. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and her best friend of 33 years, Cathy Kennedy, of Shiloh, Illinois. Service: A Memorial Service and Celebration of Joan's lfe will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020