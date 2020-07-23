Joan Perrin Joan Cecelia Perrin, nee Gryzmala, 91, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, February 23, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. Joan was a long time member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Belleville, IL and a graduate of St. Teresa Academy of East St. Louis. She was a devoted wife of 61 years and a loving mother who took pride in her family and their accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her infant son, James Perrin Jr.; husband, James H. Perrin; parents, John and Mary, nee Pawloski, Gryzmala; brothers, John Gryzmala and Eugene Gryzmala; sister, Bernadine Bubla, nee Gryzmala. Surviving are her daughters, Joan M. Perrin of Edwardsville, IL and Laura A. Perrin of New Orleans, LA; brothers, James Gryzmala of Fort Myers, IL, Robert (Jean) Gryzmala of Broomfield, CO and Anthony Gryzmala of Arlington, VA; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
. Funeral: Private Funeral Services will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church,with Rev. Ken York officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.