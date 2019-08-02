|
Joan Tosi Joan J. Tosi, 88, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Joan was born July 11, 1931 in Granite City, IL to Theodore and Loretta (Loos) Davis. Joan is survived by her children, Liz (Jeff) Spector of Maryland Heights, MO, Bob (Rita) Tosi of Maryville, IL, Ralph (Jill) Tosi of Imperial, MO, Laura Tosi of Collinsville, IL and Barb (Steve) Hylla of Edwardsville, IL; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Joan worked for many years as a legal secretary and paralegal. She was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to . Additional memorials may be made to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A prayer service will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3:45 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Visitation will follow from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL. A visitation will be held prior to the Mass, from 9:30 A.M.- 10:30 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019