Joan Vasquez Joan Elizabeth Vasquez, nee Behrmann, 82, of New Athens, IL, born Sept. 5, 1936 in St. Louis, MO, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. She was a homemaker; a member of St. Agatha Catholic Church, New Athens, IL; St. Agatha Council of Catholic Women; LKSI; Kaskaskia Mariners, New Athens; and St. Libory American Legion Auxiliary. The matriarch of the family treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and the traditions she created that will be carried on for generations. Joan enjoyed spending time on the river, camping, playing cards and keeping up her beautiful landscaping. She cherished her religion and patriotism. She loved to quilt and cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard A. "Real" Vasquez whom she married in New Athens, IL on Nov. 6, 1954 and who died April 22, 2017 and her parents, John C. and Beatrice M, nee Beelman, Behrmann. Surviving are eight daughters, Cheryl (Rich) O'Connell of Swansea, IL, Marcia (Mike) Moore of Freeburg, IL, Renee (Lee) Duffie of St. Libory, IL, Pamela (Bruce) Calvert of Shiloh, IL, Brenda (David) Otten of St. Libory, IL, Gina (Marc) Stateler of Marissa, IL, Becky (Mike) Gale of Lenzburg, IL, and Tammy (Jeff) Martin of Lenzburg, IL; 26 grandchildren, Christopher Muehlhauser, Janel Leftwich, Angie (Doug) Stein, Marcy (Chris) Hancock, Holly (Nick) Griffin, Nicholas Lee, Josh (Krissy) Duffie, Tanya (Kevin) Schnarre, Heidi (Justin) Clark, Jessica (Joe) Gorka, Wendy (Andy) Kulp, Ryan (Anne) Calvert, Margo (DJ) Tirado, Alex (Mandy) Calvert, Daniel Otten, Olivia Otten, Randall (Jenny) Stateler, Megan Stateler, Paige Stateler, Justin (Tori) Gale, Chad Gale, Bailey Gale, Jacob (Ashley) Martin, Jared (Jill) Martin, Cassie (Alex) Tubbs, Joseph Martin; 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, David Behrmann; two sisters-in-law, Betty Vahlkamp and Ruth Vasquez; and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Agatha Catholic School, 205 S. Market St., New Athens IL 62264. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. V isitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 and from 8:30 to 10 A.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 A.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church with Father Mark Reyling, principal celebrant and Father James Nall, homilist. Burial will follow in St. Agatha Catholic Cemetery in New Athens.



