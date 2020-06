JOANN COOPER, age 87, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1 pm at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Shoe Box Ministry through the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville.



