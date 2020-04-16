JoAnn Fahey JoAnn Fahey, nee Fuehne, age 84, of Belleville IL passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. JoAnn was born to the late Marcella and Martin Fuehne on February 26, 1936. She was a lifelong friend to many. JoAnn would say, when push comes to shove, I shoved for my kids, grandkids and friends. She courageously endured her battle with disease to extend her time with family and friends and above all, her beloved grandchildren. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. "Bob" Fahey, who she married on October 1, 1960; and her close cousin, Helen Wempe. Surviving are her children, Kathy (Jim) Rensing of New Baden IL, Patty (Forrest) Bower of Swansea IL, Peggy (Dave) Senger of Kansas City, MO, Mary Ann (Jerry) Kolda Belleville, IL, and Robert Fahey, Jr. of Baltimore, MD; her brothers, James (Leota) Fuehne of Fenton, MO and Jerome (Cindy) Fuehne of Glen Carbon, IL; seven grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew) Kellerman of Belleville, IL, Megan Rensing of Rochester, MN, Mary Kate McFarling of Indianapolis, IN, Kari Kolda (fiancé Zac Peasall) of Chicago, IL, Kathryn Rensing of New Baden, IL, Allison Senger of Kansas City, MO, and Nicholas Senger of Kansas City, MO; one special great-grandson, Carson Kellerman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: Private graveside services will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020.