JoAnn Hartman JoAnn Virginia Ida Hartman, nee Lambert, age 84, resident of The Colonnade Senior Living Center in O'Fallon, passed away Monday morning, December 9, 2019. JoAnn grew up in Shiloh, and lived the majority of her life next door to the Shiloh United Methodist Church, where she was an active member and generous volunteer. Widowed at a young age, JoAnn persevered with great strength and resilience. She was the secretary at Shiloh School for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. She served many years on the Shiloh School Board and the Shiloh Cemetery Board. JoAnn was a loving mother and grandmother, and was instrumental in the upbringing of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Hartman; and her parents William and Doris Lambert. Surviving are her daughters Wendy (Steve) Bione, and Dawn (Carl) Lurk, all of O'Fallon; her much-loved grandchildren Paxton and Hannah Bione, and Dylan and Cassidy Lurk; her twin sister Joan Acker of Shiloh, and sister Christy Heath of Texas. Memorial donations will be appreciated to Shiloh United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: 1 pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh, with Pastor Ken Hutchens officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019