Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Hayden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Hayden Obituary
Joann Hayden Joann O. Hayden (nee Bodenburg) of Millstadt, IL passed away on February 14, 2020 surrounded by her children at the age of 89. On May 12, 1956 Mom was united in marriage to Lloyd C. Hayden who preceded her in death on November 18, 1992. Mom attended Holy Angels Grade School and is a 1948 Graduate of Academy of Notre Dame High School. She graduated nursing school at Christian Welfare Hospital. She was a registered nurse and the special care she gave others in need held a special place in her heart. She worked at St. Louis City Hospital, St. Mary's, Barnes and retired at Notre Dame Nursing Home. Mom had a special love for horses, music and dancing. She was a devoted Catholic, long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church (Centreville, IL) and Our Lady Queen of Peace. Mom is survived by her 9 loving children who were proud to call her Mom. Timothy Lloyd (Debbie) Hayden of Charleston, SC, Greg (special friend Cyndy Robb) Hayden of Millstadt, Sheila Joan Wurth of Belleville, IL, Mary Jo (Craig) Billhartz of Shiloh, IL, Annette Hayden of Racine, WI, Matt (Courtney) Hayden of Millstadt, Jennifer (Lee) Mutchie of Union Grove, WI, Neil (special friend Kathy Richter) of Millstadt, and Gayle (Max) Parris of Belleville. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Curtis Hayden, Destini (Mike) Strieunoski, Rachael Wurth, Ryan (Krystin) Lemmon, Rebecca (Matt) Konecek, Dustin Robbins, Adam Romero, Nicole (Brett) Simek, Matthew Hayden, Zachary Hayden, Sarah Hayden, Mandie (Tommy) Brice, Danielle Joan Mutchie, Lukas Mutchie, Dylan Mutchie, Bryce Oldham, Victoria Oldham, Madison Parris, Mya Parris, Laurie (Frank) Menn, Michael McIntosh, and Anthony Geromiller, many great grandchildren, sisters Dolores Hogan and Carol (Bill) Lesko, sister-in-law Frieda Fernandez and brother-in-law Gene Nadler, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding in death are her step-daughter Linda Geromiller, grandsons Derrick Wurth, Kenneth Lloyd Hayden, Nicholas Lemmon, and special friend Mel Klemme. Mom was a loving aunt, cousin, godmother and friend. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor of your choice. Please offer condolences at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Memorial mass will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 5915 N. Belt West, Belleville, IL for family and friends beginning at 11:00am on February 18, 2020. Family and friends can meet at the church from 10:15 until the time of service. Private graveside services will be at Valhalla Cemetery at a later date.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -