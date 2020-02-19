|
Joann Hayden Joann O. Hayden (nee Bodenburg) of Millstadt, IL passed away on February 14, 2020 surrounded by her children at the age of 89. On May 12, 1956 Mom was united in marriage to Lloyd C. Hayden who preceded her in death on November 18, 1992. Mom attended Holy Angels Grade School and is a 1948 Graduate of Academy of Notre Dame High School. She graduated nursing school at Christian Welfare Hospital. She was a registered nurse and the special care she gave others in need held a special place in her heart. She worked at St. Louis City Hospital, St. Mary's, Barnes and retired at Notre Dame Nursing Home. Mom had a special love for horses, music and dancing. She was a devoted Catholic, long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church (Centreville, IL) and Our Lady Queen of Peace. Mom is survived by her 9 loving children who were proud to call her Mom. Timothy Lloyd (Debbie) Hayden of Charleston, SC, Greg (special friend Cyndy Robb) Hayden of Millstadt, Sheila Joan Wurth of Belleville, IL, Mary Jo (Craig) Billhartz of Shiloh, IL, Annette Hayden of Racine, WI, Matt (Courtney) Hayden of Millstadt, Jennifer (Lee) Mutchie of Union Grove, WI, Neil (special friend Kathy Richter) of Millstadt, and Gayle (Max) Parris of Belleville. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Curtis Hayden, Destini (Mike) Strieunoski, Rachael Wurth, Ryan (Krystin) Lemmon, Rebecca (Matt) Konecek, Dustin Robbins, Adam Romero, Nicole (Brett) Simek, Matthew Hayden, Zachary Hayden, Sarah Hayden, Mandie (Tommy) Brice, Danielle Joan Mutchie, Lukas Mutchie, Dylan Mutchie, Bryce Oldham, Victoria Oldham, Madison Parris, Mya Parris, Laurie (Frank) Menn, Michael McIntosh, and Anthony Geromiller, many great grandchildren, sisters Dolores Hogan and Carol (Bill) Lesko, sister-in-law Frieda Fernandez and brother-in-law Gene Nadler, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding in death are her step-daughter Linda Geromiller, grandsons Derrick Wurth, Kenneth Lloyd Hayden, Nicholas Lemmon, and special friend Mel Klemme. Mom was a loving aunt, cousin, godmother and friend. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor of your choice. Please offer condolences at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Memorial mass will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 5915 N. Belt West, Belleville, IL for family and friends beginning at 11:00am on February 18, 2020. Family and friends can meet at the church from 10:15 until the time of service. Private graveside services will be at Valhalla Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020