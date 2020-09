Or Copy this URL to Share

KORTE - JoAnn E. Korte, 86, of Highland, IL, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 1pm Friday, September 25, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church. Interment at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.



