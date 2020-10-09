JoAnn L. Longhi
July 9, 1935 - September 30, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - JoAnn L. Longhi, 85, of Collinsville, IL born Tuesday, July 9, 1935 in Black Jack, IL and passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by those she loved.
JoAnn was a long time member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Guild. She and her husband were co-owners of Longhi Apple Orchard and Fishing Lake. She was a member of TOPS, loved bowling, fishing, cooking and baking. She enjoyed making Teddy Bears for Heartland Hospice which she made and donated over 2000. Most of all she was a loving mom and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Longhi; her parents, Oswald J. and Irene (nee Gindler) Druessel; and a brother, James Druessel.
Surviving are her children, Karen (Sherri Gregson) Kronk of Troy, IL and Kathy Patton of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, David, Michael and Jennifer Kronk, Dylan (Jordan) Patton, Emily Patton and Gabriel Gregson.
Memorials may be made to Friedens Church, Troy, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
Graveside services at Friedens Cemetery, Black Jack, IL with Rev. Tarrah Vauoel officiating.
Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL