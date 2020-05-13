JoAnn Laughlin
1935 - 2020
JoAnn Laughlin JoAnn Blankenship Laughlin, 84 of Glen Carbon passed to heaven, Thursday May 7, 2020 at Eden Village. JoAnn was born October 31, 1935 in Buffalo Missouri, a daughter of James and Opal (Atwood) Blankenship. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, by the beloved father who raised her Julius Ceretto and a grandson David Schaub Jr. JoAnn graduated from Collinsville High School in 1955. She worked for many years as an office assistant and retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Ray Laughlin of Glen Carbon, sister-in-law Jeanie Flood (Belleville). Her children: Geri Worthen Heissler, Bloomington, IL, Mark Worthen, Kerrville, TX, David (Terry) Laughlin, St. Louis, MO and Denise Laughlin, Washington Park, IL. Six grandchildren: Andrew Heissler, Adam (Kelly) Heissler, Abby Heissler, Amie (Caleb) Heissler Skinner, Ashlea Swindell and Aaron Swindell. Three great-grandchildren: Hattie and Luke Heissler and Barrett Skinner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anchor In Truth Ministry (Edwardsville), The Eden Village Activity Fund (Glen Carbon) or The Alzheimer's Association. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.herrfuneral.com Service: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville with burial at St. John's Cemetery.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
