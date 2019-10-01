|
JoAnn M. Lipe JoAnn Lipe, nee Lane, 81, of O Fallon, IL, born Friday, December 24, 1937 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. JoAnn was a system analyst for Union Electric Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Erla, nee Daily, Lane. Surviving are her husband, William M. Lipe of O Fallon, IL; son, Scott (Hope) Lipe of Durango, CO; daughter, Diane (Denny) Brinkman of New Baden, IL; brother, George (Vivian) Lane of IA; sisters, Juanita Kane of Highland, IL and Patsy Ponder of Troy, IL; grandchildren, David (Christie) Brinkman, Meggan D. (Edward Reyes) Lipe, Steven (Jennifer) Brinkman, Karalyn (Jonathan Sublette) Lipe, Jason (Tamara) Lipe; great- grandchildren, Haden Lipe, Carly Faulkner, Deacon Lipe, Brody Brinkman, Emerson Lipe, Ava Brinkman, Evie Reyes, Cecelia Brinkman. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 2:15 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Services: Graveside service will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL at 2:30 pm with Rev. Charles West officiating
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019