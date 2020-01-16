|
|
JoAnn Russell JoAnn Lewis Russell, 80, of Columbia, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 14th, 2020. She was born February 7th, 1939 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Milburn and Mary (Rachel) Lewis. She is preceded in death by her parents, children, James Russell, Janet Burns, and brothers, Charles, James, and Roy Lewis. JoAnn is survived by significant other, Hank Huelsman, children, Judith Beard of Columbia, Illinois, Joseph (Grace) Russell of McKinney, Texas, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Russell of Millstadt, Illinois, grandchildren, Eric O'Connell of Chandler, Arizona, Jeana Russell-Rist of Millstadt, Illinois, Jamie Russell of Waterloo, Illinois, Ryan Burns of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Jillian Russell of McKinney, Texas, and great-grandchildren, Kayelyn, Jaidyn, and Josie. She is further survived by brothers, Robert (Pat) Lewis of Collinsville, Illinois, and Ray Lewis of Caseyville, Illinois. JoAnn was a retired Bus Driver and had worked for Bi State Development in East St. Louis, Illinois Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Visitation: Visitation will be Thursday, January 16th, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020