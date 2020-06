Or Copy this URL to Share

THOLE- JoAnn H. Thole, age 83, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Memorial Mass will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.



