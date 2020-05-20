Or Copy this URL to Share

THORNTON- JoAnn Thornton, 67, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. However during these uncertain times a private service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. This service can be watched through livestream on her tribute page on www.irwinchapel.com . Private burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

