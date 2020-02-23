Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethalto Church of God
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethalto Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Virgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Virgin


09/13/1934 - 02/20/2020
Send Flowers
JoAnn Virgin Obituary
VIRGIN- JoAnn Virgin, 85, of Bethalto passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:30am until time of service at 11am, at Bethalto Church of God. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to 5 A's and/or Bethalto Church of God.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -