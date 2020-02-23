|
|
|
VIRGIN- JoAnn Virgin, 85, of Bethalto passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:30am until time of service at 11am, at Bethalto Church of God. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to 5 A's and/or Bethalto Church of God.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020