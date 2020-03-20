|
|
Joanna Nix Joanna Marie Nix, 44 of Collinsville, IL, born December 7, 1975 in Belleville, IL to Joseph David and Sandra Kay Daniel Jr., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Joanna was a loving inspiration to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed, but we know there's a new star in heaven today! In addition to her parents, Joanna is survived by her brother, Joseph B. Daniel; sister, Angel Daniel; grandparents, Joseph and Betty Daniel Sr.; aunt, Linda (Gary) McGill; uncle, Sonny (Mary) Schiller; aunt Juanita Wiesmann; as well as many friends and distant relatives. Joanna is preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Daniel; Susan Painter; grandmother, Lena Laverne Kavarick and aunt, Betty Caldwell. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias, 6 Executive Dr. #2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Service: A private service will be held at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Joanna will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020