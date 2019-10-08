|
Joanne Dermody Joanne A. Dermody, 93, of Lebanon, IL, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cedar Ridge in Lebanon, Illinois. Joanne was born, August 28, 1926, to Harry and Allene (nee Malone) Smith in St. Louis, MO. On January 5, 1991, she married Leon Dermody, in Reno, NV. Joanne was a member of the Lebanon Historical Society, First United Methodist Church, Methodist Women's Club, and the local Writer's club. Joanne was a long time resident of Lebanon. She graduated from Lindenwood College and worked as a producer at CBS for a local morning show. She studied and sang light opera, and was a gifted writer; especially fond of writing poetry. Her signature look always included a variety of distinct hats and headwear. Everyone knew Joanne and she often stopped to give people boxes of candy, namely chocolates. Joanne is survived by her many dear friends in Lebanon, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Allene Smith; husband, Leon Dermody; and her many beloved furbabies. Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Funeral Service: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL with Rev. Kim Hagedorn, Pastor, First United Methodist Church, Lebanon, IL. Interment at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019