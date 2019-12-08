|
Joanne Kurtz Joanne Rose Kurtz , nee Ittner, 86, of Swansea, IL, born on September 14, 1933, in Belleville, IL and passed away on Friday, November, 29, 2019, at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Joanne was active in St Paul's United Church of Christ in Belleville. She was active in St. Clair County Democratic Women's Club and was chairman of the St. Clair County Bicentennial Commission. She was also past president of the Tancred Chapter Order of DeMolay and the Mother's Club. She was preceded in death by her, husband, John Richard Kurtz, whom she married in 1961; parents, Howard and Opal (nee Jones) Ittner and a grandson-in-law, Nicholas Elizondo. She is survived by her, sons, Howard (Jennifer) Kurtz of Fairview Heights, James (Mary Barbara) Kurtz of Belleville; grandchildren, Katie Elizondo, Jakob Kurtz, Kristin Kurtz, all of Belleville, and many step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ainad Shriner's Building Fund, or the Gothic Lodge Scholarship Fund. Service: Per Joanne's request there will be no services, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019