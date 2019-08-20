Home

JoAnne Latta

JoAnne Latta Obituary
LATTA- JoAnne E. Latta, nee Lewis, 68, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Wednesday, January 3, 1951, in Oklahoma City, OK, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Doug Munton and Rev. Skip Leininger officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
