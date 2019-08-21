|
|
JoAnne Latta JoAnne E. Latta, nee Lewis, 68, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Wednesday, January 3, 1951, in Oklahoma City, OK, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. JoAnne was a member of First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, IL. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. JoAnne had a deep love and devotion to her family and friends. She loved reading especially her bible (11 times), knitting, embroidery, and she was a faithful prayer warrior. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Shirley, nee Pitts, Lewis. Surviving are her husband, Stephen R. Latta of Fairview Heights, IL; children, Stephanie (Corey) George of Fairview Heights, IL, Jason (Kimberly) Latta of Sparta, IL,Christopher (Connie) Martin-Latta of Lakeland, FL, Craig Latta of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Stephen (Carolyn) Lewis of Fairview Heights, IL; 20 Grandchildren, and 20 Great Grandchildren; dear friend of 35 years Kay Michalak, and dear friend Sheila James. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church O'Fallon Building Fund. Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Doug Munton and Rev. Skip Leininger officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019