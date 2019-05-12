|
JoAnne Maly JoAnne Maly (nee Pepple), 81, of Caseyville (formerly of Greenville, IL) passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. JoAnne graduated from Collinsville High School in 1955. She enjoyed traveling, music, cooking and gardening. She loved being outdoors in the beautiful sunshine. She cherished the time spent with her family and loved helping others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Pearl Pepple. Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debbie Maly, and Diane (Brad) Owens; son, James (Melody) Maly III; grandchildren, Robin, Eric (Christina), Krista (Josh), and James IV; great grandchildren, Breyonna, Harper, Everett, and Bradyn. Service: Friends may visit on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Valhalla GaerdnerHolten Funeral Home in Belleville. Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory. Memorials are appreciated to the .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019