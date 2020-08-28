JoBeth Thomason JoBeth Thomason, 58, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Christian Hospital NE in St. Louis, MO. She was born on April 19, 1962 in Granite City, IL to Jack Logan and Sandra nee: Cook Baldwin. JoBeth worked as a compliance specialist for American Water Resources in Alton, Il for 9 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Her interests include music, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and dogs. Besides her father, JoBeth is survived by a daughter, Megan Logan of Granite City, IL; a son, Matthew (Felicia) Thomason of Alton, IL; 2 grandchildren: Wyatt and Leah; her step mother, Elva Logan of Granite City, IL; a brother, John (Kay) Logan of Cedar Hill, MO and a sister, Marci McKenzie of Mesa, AZ. She will be missed by several aunts, uncles and cousins. JoBeth is preceded in death by her mother and step father, Albert Baldwin. Online obituary and guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com
Service: A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City, IL at a later date. Wojstrom Funeral Home