1/
JoBeth Thomason
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoBeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoBeth Thomason JoBeth Thomason, 58, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Christian Hospital NE in St. Louis, MO. She was born on April 19, 1962 in Granite City, IL to Jack Logan and Sandra nee: Cook Baldwin. JoBeth worked as a compliance specialist for American Water Resources in Alton, Il for 9 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Her interests include music, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and dogs. Besides her father, JoBeth is survived by a daughter, Megan Logan of Granite City, IL; a son, Matthew (Felicia) Thomason of Alton, IL; 2 grandchildren: Wyatt and Leah; her step mother, Elva Logan of Granite City, IL; a brother, John (Kay) Logan of Cedar Hill, MO and a sister, Marci McKenzie of Mesa, AZ. She will be missed by several aunts, uncles and cousins. JoBeth is preceded in death by her mother and step father, Albert Baldwin. Online obituary and guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com Service: A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City, IL at a later date. Wojstrom Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved