Joy (Joe) R. Brawley Joy (Joe) R Brawley, age 76, of Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, July 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Joe was born October 29, 1943 in St. Louis, MO and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked many years as an Insurance Broker/Adjuster. He retired and began traveling while undertaking several entrepreneurial endeavors throughout the years. He obtained two Bachelor's degrees from McKendree University and two Associates which he was quite proud of. He was preceded in death by his mother; Lela M Brawley; father; Rolla E Brawley; brothers, Robert and William Brawley. He was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by his daughter, Nicole (David) Decker and grandchildren, Liam and Emily Decker of O'Fallon, IL; as well as, Joan Boyer, dear life-long friend, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He never met a stranger, was quick with a smile and always willing to lend a helping hand. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be sent to the Gateway Hemophilia Association's Research Fund using an online donation through PayPal at https://gatewayhemophilia.org/donate//
or by mailing to Gateway Hemophilia Association, 4976 Eichelberger Street St. Louis, MO 63109. Please indicate this gift is in memory of Joe Brawley. Condolences to the family can be shared through https://stlouiscremation.com/
Service: As per the wishes of Mr. Brawley's family, a private service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO where he will be buried with Full Military Honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.