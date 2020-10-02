1/1
Joe H. Lanius Sr.
Joe H. Lanius Sr. Joe H. Lanius Sr., 94, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, born June 18, 1926, in Henry County, TN, passed away on September 29, 2020, at Dammert Geriatric Center in Belleville, IL. Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was retired from Missouri Heel Company/Bobben Manufacturing. He was a long-time member of Cahokia Park United Methodist Church. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Faye (nee Akers) Lanius; parents Isaac Henry and Lucy Ann (nee Hall) Lanius; three sisters, Dessa Holliday, Georgia Lawson and Earlene Niggl; seven brothers, Howard, Gilbert, L.D., Robert, Clyde, James and Doris Lanius. Surviving are his children Debbie (Tom) Hilton of Manchester, MO; Joe (Janet) Lanius of Belleville, IL; Kim (Dennis) Brush of O'Fallon, IL. Grandchildren Katie (Tim Hammond) Lanius of Grinnell, IA; Brad (Jenny) Lanius of St. Louis, MO; Sam Brush of Austin, TX; Kristen Brush of Carbondale, IL; Patrick Haverman of Manchester, MO; Melissa Haverman of Valley Park, MO; Sabrina (Matt Galle) Hilton of Madison, WI; Marshall Hilton of Portland, OR; Ramsey Hilton of Boston, MA. Great grandson Oliver Hilton Galle. Joe was a dear cousin, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh .com Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, IL. Private services will be held. Joe will be laid to rest in Olive Branch Cemetery next to his loving wife Faye. Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
