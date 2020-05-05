Joe Smith Joe Walter Smith, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:36 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was born June 4, 1930 in Moore County, Tennessee, a son of the late Buan B. "B.B." and Marjorie Lee (Hill) Smith. He married Delores Jean (McDermott) Smith on May 15, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville and she passed away on February 17, 2012. He retired from Bell Telephone after many years of dedicated service as an installer and repairman. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Navy Good Conduct Medal, China Service Medal, Navy Occupational Service Medal and other recognitions. Joe was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City where he had served as a Deacon, Trustee, Senior Adult Sunday school teacher and enjoyed being active with the orchestra and choir. He enjoyed attending his Navy ship reunions and attending the H.O.P.E. Luncheons. He also enjoyed photography and traveling and always telling a joke. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Kevin Myers of Granite City; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Yonnie Smith of Collinsville and Brian and Margo Smith of Blue Springs, Missouri; two granddaughters, Rachel Smith of Collinsville and Jill Smith of Lees Summit, Missouri; a sister, Emma Reed of Houston, Texas; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Smith; a son, David Smith; a brother, Buan Smith Jr. and a sister, Mary Gilbert. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church Building Fund and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Service: Joe deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2020.