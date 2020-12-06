1/1
JoHanna M. "Joy" Thomas
1960 - 2020
January 18, 1960 - December 1, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - JoHanna "Joy" M. Thomas, nee Gintz, 60, of Waterloo, IL, born Monday, January 18, 1960, in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO.
Joy was a secretary for St. Agatha Church. She was a Past President of St. Clair County Home Extension, avid euchre player, fisherman, animal lover and baker. On nice days you could always find Joy on the back deck feeding her hundreds of hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin J. and JoAnn, nee Hessler, Gintz Jr.
Surviving are her husband, David C. Thomas of Waterloo, IL; brothers, Ervin Gintz III of Belleville, IL, Joseph Gintz of Quincy, IL, Jeffery Gintz of Belleville, IL, Jimmy Gintz of Belleville, IL; mother-in-law, Shirley Thomas, sisters-in-law, Carol, nee Thomas, Lawrence and Susan, nee Thomas, Antonovich; her loving nieces, nephews; and fur babies, Daisy and Flash.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family at Kurrus Funeral Home, 1773 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Glenn Cemetery, Ava, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
