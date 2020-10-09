John A. Genetti
October 6, 2020
South Bend, Indiana - John A. Genetti, 72, of South Bend, IN, born Wednesday, November 5, 1947 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.
John was the owner and manager of a real estate company in Indiana. He grew up in Belleville and was previously a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Belleville, Illinois and a Graduate of Althoff Catholic High School. He earned a degree in Business Management from the University of Notre Dame. John also served in the U.S. Army with the rank of Captain.
He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne, nee Gonder, Genetti; grandson, Benjamin Ryder Sillivent; sister, Mary Ann Genetti.
Surviving are his wife, Karin A. Genetti of South Bend, IN; father, John J. Genetti of Belleville, IL; children, Michael (Renee) Genetti of Scottsdale, AZ, Elizabeth Genetti of Los Angeles, CA, Christina Genetti of CA, Melissa (Robert) Sillivent of Lubbock, TX; sisters, Theresa (Don) Walterbach of Manchester, MO, Catherine Genetti of Brentwood, MO and Joan (Nick) Gehrs of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Luke, Ryan and Sean Genetti.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Catholic Urban Program.
Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Belleville, IL with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating. Interment will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.