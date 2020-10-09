1/1
John A. Genetti
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Genetti
October 6, 2020
South Bend, Indiana - John A. Genetti, 72, of South Bend, IN, born Wednesday, November 5, 1947 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.
John was the owner and manager of a real estate company in Indiana. He grew up in Belleville and was previously a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Belleville, Illinois and a Graduate of Althoff Catholic High School. He earned a degree in Business Management from the University of Notre Dame. John also served in the U.S. Army with the rank of Captain.
He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne, nee Gonder, Genetti; grandson, Benjamin Ryder Sillivent; sister, Mary Ann Genetti.
Surviving are his wife, Karin A. Genetti of South Bend, IN; father, John J. Genetti of Belleville, IL; children, Michael (Renee) Genetti of Scottsdale, AZ, Elizabeth Genetti of Los Angeles, CA, Christina Genetti of CA, Melissa (Robert) Sillivent of Lubbock, TX; sisters, Theresa (Don) Walterbach of Manchester, MO, Catherine Genetti of Brentwood, MO and Joan (Nick) Gehrs of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Luke, Ryan and Sean Genetti.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com .
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Catholic Urban Program.
Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Belleville, IL with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating. Interment will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved