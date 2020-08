STANDEFER I - John A. Standefer I, 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto, IL. Family would like to request masks be work. A celebration of Life will be held on August 29, 2020 at the farm starting at 4:00 p.m.



