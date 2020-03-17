|
John Adams John Lawrence Adams of Belleville, IL, 75 years old, born October 25, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, IL. He was a member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church. John was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd C. Adams and Helen R. nee Fallon Adams. Surviving are his wife Susan Poe Adams; children Cari Brauer of Belleville, IL, John W. (Trish) Adams of Columbia, IL and Amy Horvath of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren Lilly Brauer, Grace Brauer, John P. Adams, Anna Adams, Kate Adams and Max Horvath; a brother Joseph (Pamela) Adams of Caseyville, IL; brother-in-law Jeffrey (Carol) Poe and dear nieces and nephews. John loved first and foremost spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an exceptional athlete. He was an all-conference quarterback for the Belleville Maroons for two years. He played first singles tennis for four years. John was an outstanding golfer. He won the championship of St. Clair Country Club six times before 1980. He and P.J. Kelley won the St. Louis district two man team twice and he placed eighth in a St. Louis district medal tournament. He spent most of his adult years working for a family owned construction com- pany. H e was a licensed real estate salesman, he was a building inspector for the city of Belleville and was a dealer on the Alton Belle Casino. Memorial donations are suggested for . Condolences may be expressed at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Services: The family has requested John's memorial service be delayed until future notice, and will be published on the Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL website and in the Belleville News- Democrat.
