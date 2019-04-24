|
JOHN AMBUEL- John W. "Bill" Ambuel, age 85 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 9-10 AM on April 26, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church in Worden, IL. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church in Worden, IL. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
