BACK - John Ronald Back, age 85, of Maryville, IL, formerly of Hazelwood, MO, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Ron was born on January 3, 1935 in St. Louis, MO. In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Iwin Chapel



