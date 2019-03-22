|
John Bakay John Bakay 96 of Pocahontas, IL, formerly of East St. Louis, IL, passed away January 15, 2019 in Belleville, IL. John leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Georgia; a son, John (Kathy); and a daughter, Nancy (Robert Rosner); 4 grandsons; 3 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. John served in WWII, belonged to the St. Louis Cardinals Farm League, and was a member of Carpenter Union Local 169. Memorial: A memorial/ celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23 at Arlington Greens Golf Course Banquet Room in Granite City, IL, from 2pm to 4pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019