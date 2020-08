BARKER- John D. Barker, 87 of Highland, IL passed away August 7, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland on Wednesday, August 12 from 9-11 am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will be in Highland City Cemetery.



