John Bauer John Bauer, 96, of Evansville, Illinois, passed away at 11:50 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Anton J. and Ida (nee Gross) Bauer on July 5, 1922 in Evansville, Illinois. John married Leora M. Becker on June 5, 1946 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville, Illinois; she preceded him in death on June 28, 2015. He had worked for the International Shoe Company in Chester for 30 years. He then worked for Chester Mental Health Center for 17 years before retiring. John was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville. He was also a life member of the Chester V.F.W. Post #3553 and the Evansville American Legion Post #1172. John also participated in the 2nd Illinois Honor Flight accompanied by his children. John was a Private First Class served in WWII with Company 1, 3rd Infantry Division in the U.S. Army. He was drafted into the Army on December 15, 1942 and was sent to Wyoming for Infantry training and shoe repair. From New York he boarded a troop ship to Casablanca and Tunis in North Africa. From there to Naples, Italy and then to Paris, France where he was assigned to 3rd Infantry on the front line. John participated in battles of Rome-Arno, Rhine, Munich, Nurnberg, through Germany and Salzberg, Austria. When the Germans surrendered, John was on the second tank to arrive at the Eagles Nest (Hitlers home hideout) in Salzberg, Austria. John was discharged December 8, 1945. He received the Combat Infantry Badge SS with rifle, five Overseas Service Bars, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Arrowhead and WWII Victory Medal He is survived by 4 children, Ida (Peter) Girouard, Centennial, CO, Richard Bauer (Janey Unsell), Steeleville, IL, Carol (Jerry) Meyer, Red Bud, IL, Lori (Larry) Thies. 1 Sister-in-law, Allene Becker, Evansville, IL. 12 Granchildren: Diana (Troy) Shoemaker, Eric (Jamie) Girouard, Pam (Ben) Alworth, Michael (Chelsea) Girouard, Christa (Alex) Goldstein, Andrea (Ryan) Reiss, Tiffany Bauer, Cassie (Josh) Chambers, Scott (Stephanie) Meyer, Jay (Katie) Meyer, Kaitlyn (Josh) Koch and Tyler Thies. 10 Great Grandchildren: Kayla and Jesslyn Shoemaker, Danica and Mason Girouard, Olivia and Will Alworth, Rylan and Rhett Reiss, Ella Bauer and Owen Goldstein. He was proceded in death by Parents, Wife, 2 Sisters Martha Stumpe and Mary Heine and 6 Brothers Henry, Arthur, Tony, Ralph, Vernon and Irvin. Memorials may be sent to St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Vitas Hospice, and Honor Flight of Southern . Visitation: Will be held Tuesday 4:00 pm 8:00 pmb and Wednesday 8:00 am 9:45 am at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Evansville, Illinois. Service: Will be held on at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 St. Boniface Catholic Church, Evansville, Illinois. Pechacek Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary