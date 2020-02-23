|
John Bloyer Jr. On Thursday, February 13, 2020, John R. Bloyer Jr. passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. John was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota with his 3 sisters Jan, Connie & Cindy, and his brother Don. John found his love for photography early in life as the yearbook photographer for his high school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and took a specialty bypass test so that he could continue hispassion of photography while serving his country. After his service, he settled in St. Louis and worked for Chromalloy Rembrandt School Division where he met his wife Adriane. In 1975 he opened his own portrait studio, Photographique, which served the community of O'Fallon, IL for 36 years. In 2011, he continued his career through Bloyer Photography Services. He was a PPA Master Craftsman and was honored as one of the top photographers in the state for 9 years. He was also a member of the merican Society of Photographers and the Southern Illinois Art League. Two of his creations were requested for the permanent collection in the Sherman Hines Museum, and he has had works included in an exclusive exhibit in Europe entitled "The Best in American Photography". For the past 6 years, John worked for Inter-state Studios sharing his love of photography with a whole new generation of photographers. He also volunteered to teach his techniques to local scouts for their photography badges as well as the OTHS Photo Club. When John was not behind the camera lens or spending time with family and friends, you could find him on the golf course. He was an avid golfer and even played on the Nitro Senior Tour. He was particularly proud of his hole in one at Tamarac during tournament play. John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Adriane; his 2 sons John (Karol) & Jeff (Jen) and his 4 grandchildren: Elena, William, Karlee, & Lorenia. A celebration of life will be planned for later in the spring. The family requests that his friends leave memories & photos on his memorial Facebook page.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020