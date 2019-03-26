Home

John S. Brofka John Brofka, 71, of Swansea, Illinois, born Saturday, January 17, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence in Swansea, Illinois. John was a Computer Security Specialist for the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a veteran of the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He and his wife, Jane, were married on September 10, 1970. He had a lifelong interest in space exploration, reading, and current events. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Theresa, nee Kopaich, Brofka; brothers, Vincent Brofka and Edward Brofka; sisters, Mildred Thompson, Bernice Svitl, and Evelyn Smerowski. Surviving are his wife, Jane, nee Chen, Brofka of Swansea, IL; daughter, Marsha J. (husband Jan) Brofka-Berends of Exton, PA; son, Mark J. Brofka of New York City, NY; granddaughter, Sylvia J. Brofka-Berends of Exton, PA; and sister, Christine Wach of Baltimore, MD. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Services: Private family interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
