SCHUSTER- John C. Schuster, age 92 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home, in Pocahontas, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Private Interment Service will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice or American Legion Post 1104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store