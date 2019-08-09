|
John Cassulo John Frank Cassulo, 75 of Belleville, Illinois passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 31, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Born on September 29, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois he was the son of James and Ann Cassulo nee Maslosky and they precede him in death. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers and a sister-in-law, Stephen and Donald (Judy) Cassulo. John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Cassulo nee Lootens, his brother James (Georgeanne) Cassulo, his children: Chris (Christy) Cassulo, Carla Cassulo (Rob Lambel) and Connie (Kevin) Kinder. His grandchildren: Melanie, Adam (Michaela) and Zachary Cassulo, Madison and Landon Kinder, step-granddaughter Taylor Gerstenecker, great-granddaughter Parker Cassulo and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. John graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1961 and entered the U.S. Army where he served from 1961-1964. He spent his working years in sales for various firms and happily retired from AT&T in 2008 to spend more time with his family. John was a member of the Millstadt Optimist Club. In his free time he enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and was an avid Blues fan. John lived his life the best he could. His pride and joy was his family and he will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at . Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held from 9:15-10:00am at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church on Saturday August 10, 2019. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with the Monsignor William McGhee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019