Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
View Map
John Closser Obituary
John Closser John "Johnny" W. Closser, 50, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 27, 1969 in San Francisco, California, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Ladue, Missouri. Johnny was the Vice-President of Property Management for Elite Properties, Inc., and was a very dedicated, hard working and essential team member. He previously owned Promotional Products and was known as "The Shirt Guy" He liked to collect antiques and appreciated great finds. His kind heart, generous and giving spirit, and enthusiasm for life made him the heart and soul of the company. His booming laugh and willingness to put others before himself, made him loved by all who had the honor to know him. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Katherine, nee Mode, Closser and his aunt, Bonnie Hebel. Surviving are his uncle, Nicholas Hebel, Jr.; cousins, Ronald (Irene) Hebel, Pamela (Steve) Enke, Nick (Lois) Hebel III, and James (Joan) Hebel,; his best friend since childhood, Bryan (Kesta) Gryzmala; and his Elite Properties family. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 20119 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Ronald Hebel officiating. In following Johnny's wishes, his body is to be cremated
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 27, 2019
