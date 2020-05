Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

CONRATH- John H. Conrath, 93, of Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store