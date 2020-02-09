Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
John Costello John J. Costello, 87, of Collinsville, IL, born Wednesday, October 12, 1932, in Chicago, IL, was called home Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from his residence in Collinsville, IL. John was a regional sales Manager for ITT. He was a member of AARP State Leadership, Past president of Belleville AARP, Puritan Lodge #712 AF & AM- MA, Collinsville Lodge #712 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies - Class Register 2012-2019, Ainad Shrine, Legion of Honor and Uniform Units.He was also a member of Boston University Alumni, PSOP, Sojourners, High Twelve and former board member of Our Lady of the Snows Shrine. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran whom served in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Maher; parents, Edward and Mary, nee O'Brien, Costello; brother, Edward J. Costello. Surviving are his wife, Virginia "Ginny", nee Hirbe, Costello of Collinsville, IL; children, Edward (Donna) Costello of Abington, MA, Richard (Melinda) Costello of Whitman, MA, Robert (Debbie) Lemen of Rolla, MO, Rene (Kevin) Gobelman of Eugene, OR, Ginny (Douglas) Fuhler of Troy, IL; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Aaron Whitfield for his compassion and care. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Legion of Honor walk through at 6:50 pm Funeral: Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home followed by Navy Honors.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
