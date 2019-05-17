John Coveleskie John Thomas Coveleskie, age 75, of O'Fallon, Ill., born June 10, 1943,passed away early in the morning May 14, 2019 from a sudden heart attack at his home. John was born to Albert and Elizabeth Coveleskie in Terre Haute, Ind., where he was raised and graduated from Indiana State University. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force in 1967 and retired after 20 years of dutiful service in 1987 as a Major. John was most proud of his work as a Casualty Assistance Officer helping families of Prisoners of War and Soldiers Missing in Action during and following the Vietnam War. After retirement, John was a civil service employee in Air Mobility Command and taught Social Studies and Russian history before and after his service to our country. You wouldn't believe it if John was a tad stern during his military service. He was quite simply a joyful human being. As always guided by his unwavering faith, John treasured his family, cherished everything golf, adored his Fighting Irish, immersed himself in history and politics, and devoured his beloved wife's cooking. Though he would steal a nap on his favorite recliner, John was tremendously active and live life to its fullest. He was married to the former Jean Rose Lansaw in their mutual hometown of Terre Haute on June 3, 1967. They were married 51 years and raised two wonderful daughters together through USAF-related moves before settling near Scott Air Force Base in O'Fallon, Ill. He was preceded in death by hisparentsand parents-in-law Gene and Sophia Lansaw. Surviving are his wife Jean;brother Richard (Ellen Ashcraft) Coveleskie of Sayre, Penn.; daughters Katrina Suzan (Scott) Biermann and Kassandra Ann (Jason) Braidwood, both of Clayton, Mo.; grandchildren Davis Scott, Westin Scott, Samantha Jean and Isabelle Ann; brother-in-law William (Libby) Lansaw of Cincinnati, Ohio; and nieces andnephew Kristen Coveleskie, Ashley Lansaw, and Alex Lansaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital ( ) or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 3415, East St. Louis, IL 62203. Condolences and memories may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, at the church, with Rev. James Thomas presiding. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

