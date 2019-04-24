|
John R. Dima John R. Dima, 57, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on June 16th, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph and Catherine (Lanzalacqua) Dima. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Steve Dima, and one sister-in-law, Annetta Dima. John is survived by brother, Antonio Dima, of Collinsville, Illinois, sister-in-law, Dawn Dima of Maryville, Illinois, nieces; Melissa Dima-Simon, Gina Dima-Chamberlain, nephews; Antonio Dima, Jr., Steve Dima, Richard Dima, and great-nieces and nephews; Brianna Simon, Lindsay Chamberlain, Austin Dima, Joey Dima, Joshua Dima, Christopher Dima, and Nathan Dima. John loved bowling, shopping, going out to eat, going to the movies, swimming, dancing and singing, and spending time with family. Visitation: Will be Thursday, April 25th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Funeral: Will be Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, with additional visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019