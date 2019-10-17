|
John L. Dismukes, IV, age 74, of Fairview Heights, IL born on November 14, 1944 in the District of Columbia, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. John was a United States Navy Veteran and was a forklift operator at Golden Dipt in Millstadt, IL for 32 years. John is survived by his loving companion, Bernadine Hardie; the father of Johnathan (Katherine) Dismukes, Kim (Philip) Rogers and Kelly (Mark) Eastman; grandfather of Taylor, Kayla, Logan and Shelby Dismukes; Kylie Rogers; and Marlee and Brooke Eastman; great-grandfather to James Dismukes; the father to Toni (Dan) Rasmussen, Sandi Leonard, Susie (Jack) Branz and Kelly Hardie; grandfather to Mary Rose Rasmussen, Jacob Leonard and Sara, Blake and Oliva Branz. John is also survived by his fur babies, Sammie and Trixie. John's wishes were to have no funeral services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019