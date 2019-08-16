|
DUNCAN- John J. Duncan, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat. G. Jakel, presiding. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019