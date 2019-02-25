Home

John E. Seyferth

John E. Seyferth Obituary
John E. Seyferth John Seyferth, 84, of North Dupo, Illinois, born June 12, 1934, in Vergennes, Illinois, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by his loving family. John was a retired machinist from McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis. He was a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, He was a retired bus driver for G and B Busing in Dupo, IL and was a volunteer for RSVP (through BAC and SWIC) and the Cahokia Nursing and Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by two sons, Phillip and Bruce Seyferth; a daughter, Doris Seyferth; his parents, William and Ethel, nee Tuthill, Seyferth; and four brothers, William, Jerry, Ronald, and Daniel Seyferth. Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Seyferth, nee Burnes; his children, Diana (Joe) Powell of Granite City, IL, David Seyferth of North Dupo, IL, Jerretta (Bob) Seager of North Dupo, IL, and Jefferson (Laura) Seyferth of East Carondelet, IL; a brother, Richard (Cathy) Seyferth of Bellefair, WA; two sisters, Marsha (Willis) Durbin of DeSoto, IL and Karen Coulter of Marion, IL; ten grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. John was lovingly referred to as "Grandpa" by many people, young and old alike. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2019
